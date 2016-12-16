SNAPSHOT: Islanders show mixed reaction to Japan-Russia deal

Residents of Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that are claimed by Japan showed a mixed reaction on Dec. 16, 2016, to a bilateral agreement to launch talks on joint economic activities on the isles.

The deal reached by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for cooperation in the fishery, sea farming, tourism, medical and environmental fields.

A public official on Kunashiri Island said it would be good if medical cooperation with neighboring Hokkaido develops, while a Shikotan Island resident said cooperation in the fields of tourism and the environment would work, but in the area of fisheries it would only benefit Japan.

A retail store owner on Shikotan said while Japan has a high level of medical treatment, its costs are also high.

==Kyodo