N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

North Korea held a memorial service on Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the death of its second leader Kim Jong Il, with a senior official calling for the same level of allegiance to be shown to the current regime under his son.

North Korea's incumbent leader Kim Jong Un and numerous senior officials attended the service outside the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, where the embalmed bodies of the state's two previous leaders -- his grandfather and father -- lie in state.

Choe Ryong Hae, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, delivered an address in which he praised Kim Jong Il's contributions to the country, such as turning it into a "nuclear power," and urged that all continue to be loyal to the third leader and the ruling party.