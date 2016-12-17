Rugby: Japan women down Hong Kong to earn Asia's No. 1 spot

Japan's Sakura 15s defeated Hong Kong 20-8 on Saturday to enter Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 as Asia's top seeds.

Japan finished the Asian qualifying tournament in Hong Kong with a 2-0 record and will play in Pool C against France, host Ireland and Australia. Hong Kong, the No. 2 Asian seed after a 1-1 qualifying record, will be in Pool A along with Canada, New Zealand and Wales.

Fiji failed to qualify for the World Cup, having lost 55-0 to Japan and 45-7 to Hong Kong.

==Kyodo