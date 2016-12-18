URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll

The support rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet fell from the previous month to 54.8 percent in a two-day nationwide poll conducted through Sunday by Kyodo News, with over half of respondents viewing the outcome of a recent Japan-Russia summit negatively.

The Cabinet approval rating compared with 60.7 percent in November, while the disapproval rating stood at 34.1 percent, up 3.7 percentage points.

In the survey, 54.3 percent of respondents viewed negatively the outcome of the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin over territorial and economic issues held Thursday and Friday in Japan.