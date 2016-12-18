Toll from sunken fishing boat rises to 4

The Japan Coast Guard on Sunday found a body inside a sunken fishing boat that capsized earlier this week in the Sea of Japan, bringing the confirmed death toll to four with five other crew members still missing.

The body of Makoto Sakamoto, a 36-year-old stoker, was discovered in the engine room of the vessel.

The 76-ton Daifuku Maru capsized Wednesday morning in the Sea of Japan while being towed by another fishing boat after developing engine trouble.