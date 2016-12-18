Indian Navy chief to visit Japan to consolidate maritime cooperation

Indian Navy chief Adm. Sunil Lanba will make an official visit to Japan from Monday, in a bid to consolidate existing maritime cooperation and explore new avenues, an official press release said Sunday.

During the visit, the naval chief is scheduled to hold discussions with the chief of staff of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country's defense minister, the chief of staff of the joint staff and other senior dignitaries and Japanese naval officers.

The two countries share similar maritime challenges such as a long coastline, extensive exclusive economic zone, coastal security and large coastal shipping and fishing fleets.