December 18, 2016 19:47

17:42 18 December 2016

Japan, France eye ministerial talks on security issues in early Jan.

TOKYO, Dec. 18, Kyodo

Japan and France are considering holding ministerial talks on security issues in Paris in early January, a Japanese government source said Sunday, with efforts to sign a bilateral pact on logistics cooperation between their forces likely to be high on the agenda.

During the "two-plus-two" talks involving the countries' foreign and defense ministers, the participants are also expected to discuss ways to deal with terrorism and the North Korean nuclear threat, while also exchanging views on the foreign policies of the next U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

At the previous talks in Tokyo in March last year, the countries signed an agreement on the joint development of defense equipment and also agreed to start talks on an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that would allow Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the French military to provide supplies and services to each other.

