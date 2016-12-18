Rugby: Panasonic top Ricoh but seem to accept title is beyond them

Panasonic Wild Knights may have beaten Ricoh Blacks Rams 45-17 Sunday, but they showed why they are unlikely to make it four straight Japan Rugby Top League titles.

Moments of brilliance were interspersed by far too many errors at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, and that inconsistency has left them 10 points behind the leaders with just three games to play.

It was a point not lost on head coach Robbie Deans, who agreed the title race was a two-horse race between Yamaha Jubilo and Suntory Sungoliath, who face each other next weekend.

Yamaha top the standings with 57 points following a 33-15 win over Kobe Kobelco Steelers, Suntory are second with 56, while the Wild Knights have 47.

"On numerous occasions we have missed bonus points and we've been the biggest contributor to that," he said. "Early on our skills let us down and let Ricoh in to score. If we can eradicate little things from our game it will make a big difference."

In the day's other top flight games, Toshiba Brave Lupus picked up just their second win in their last nine games as they beat Kintetsu Liners 59-12, Canon Eagles overpowered NEC Green Rockets 45-21 and NTT Communications Shining Arcs topped Munakata Sanix Blues 33-7.

At Chichibunomiya, Ricoh started brightest with Yuki Mori being pushed over by his fellow forwards in the fifth minute.

But that only seemed to kickstart Panasonic into action, for the next 10 minutes at least.

Berrick Barnes kicked a penalty in the 13th minute before a sublime offload from David Pocock put Akihito Yamada away.

"He was screaming for it. He wanted to score so he made it easy," Pocock said of Yamada, who last week saw teammate Kenki Fukuoka score six tries.

Barnes added the conversion from the touchline and repeated the trick three minutes later when, Yamada finished off some superb running and support from his teammates.

Ricoh struck back in the 29th minute, when Mori once again was on the end of a good driving maul. But it was Barnes who had the last word in the first half, banging over a penalty from 50 meters to make it 20-10.

The second half saw more of the same.

Man-of-the-match Yamada completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute when he made the most of a lucky bounce following a poor kick from his fullback Yoshikazu Fujita and Barnes duly kicked the conversion from out wide.

Ricoh responded with Shota Yamamoto on the end of a good offload from Michael Broadhurst and Colin Bourke emulating Barnes with the two-pointer, before Panasonic closed out the scoring.

Barnes kicked two penalties and Keisuke Uchida and Keisuke Moriya both crossed the chalk in the closing minutes.

But the decision to go for goal with 15 minutes left on the clock rather than try and get a bonus point seemed to show the Wild Knights have accepted the title is beyond them.

Meanwhile, in Top Challenge 2, Chubu Electric Power beat Chugoku Electric Power 38-27 to claim second place behind Hino Red Dolphins, who join the three regional champions -- Kyuden Voltex, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes and Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars -- in TC 1 where they will vie for a spot in the Top League.

In Top Challenge 3, Mazda Blue Zoomers made sure of their place in the new national second division when they beat Osaka Police 54-7 to finish second behind Kamaishi Seawaves.

==Kyodo