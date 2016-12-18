Abe gov't support rate down to 54.8% with unpopular casino law: poll

The support rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet slipped from the previous month to 54.8 percent in a Kyodo News poll released Sunday, with nearly 70 percent of respondents opposed to a law to allow casino gambling in Japan and over half viewing negatively a recent Japan-Russia summit.

The Cabinet approval rating dropped from 60.7 percent in November, while the disapproval rating rose 3.7 percentage points to 34.1 percent in the two-day survey conducted over the weekend.

Regarding the legalization of casinos, which Abe's Liberal Democratic Party forced through with limited Diet deliberations, 69.6 percent were opposed while 24.6 percent expressed support.