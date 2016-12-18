Rugby: Pocock enjoying everything Japan, Panasonic has to offer

Two games into his new career in Japan, Australia back-row forward David Pocock says he is enjoying life in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, and happy to be reunited with coach Robbie Deans.

"Robbie gave me my first Wallaby jersey and I feel like I improved a lot under his coaching and leadership," Pocock said Sunday at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground following Panasonic Wild Knights' 45-17 win over Ricoh Black Rams.

"It's great to be back together and I hope I can continue to learn and to contribute to the players around me."

Pocock, who has won 66 caps for Australia, signed a three-year deal with Panasonic in May that he will combine with a six-month sabbatical away from rugby.

"I'm going to take a few months off and go back to Zimbabwe where I grew up," he said of his plans for the first half of 2017.

The 28-year-old, regarded by many as one of the best players in the world, will return to Japan to play the 2017-18 season. He will then spend the 2018 and 2019 Super Rugby seasons playing for the Brumbies and preparing for Rugby World Cup 2019 before returning to Japan to play the 2019-20 Top League season.

A known activist on a number of social issues, Pocock was asked whether he would be involving himself in anything off the field while in Japan.

"A lot of athletes have interests outside sport," he said. "I have benefitted from society doing what I can do, so I want to give back and make people think about things that are probably more important than rugby."

But at this stage he is "just settling in" and getting used to life in the Japanese countryside, including the daily commute to training by bicycle and the wide range of local eateries.

"The club have been so welcoming. It's a great place to train and be involved in. Shun (Panasonic flanker Shunsuke Nunomaki) took me to an amazing BBQ pork place, which was a real highlight."

Deans certainly thinks Pocock will make a difference to the Wild Knights and Japanese rugby.

"It was a special moment last week when I handed him his first Panasonic jersey and it doesn't seem so long ago I gave him his first Wallaby jersey," he said.

"The thing about David is he is not only a great rugby player but a great person too. I have no doubt our players and people will enjoy his company and I have no doubt the public will enjoy his rugby."

==Kyodo