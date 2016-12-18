Soccer: Nacional take 3rd place at Club World Cup after shootout win

Colombia's Atletico Nacional secured third place at the Club World Cup with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Mexico's Club America after an entertaining 2-2 draw on Sunday.

South American champions Nacional squandered a two-goal lead in the 90 minutes of regulation, but Miguel Borja scored the winning penalty after the match went directly to a shootout.

Osvaldo Martinez and Miguel Samudio missed America's first two penalties.

Man of the match Orlando Berrio dedicated the win to Chapecoense, following the plane crash that killed most of the Brazilian team. Nacional were to play Chapecoense in the Copa Sudamericana final but the Brazilian team's plane crashed on Nov. 28, killing nearly everyone on board.

"The Chapecoense fans have supported us and that is one of the reasons why Atletico Nacional was able to perform well," said Berrio. "It has been a humane experience. Chapecoense are not from our country but their supporters and everyone in involved with that club got behind us and that makes me very happy."

Nacional coach Reinaldo Rueda echoed the striker's comments.

"It was a tragedy that happened and when you think about the feelings of all the people related to Chapecoense and the families of the victims, we were all feeling their feelings while playing football," he said. "I know it was a difficult time for the Chapecoense family and that was always in my mind."

"We wanted to advance to the final here and it is unfortunate that we were not able to but I think we were able to finish off the year in a very good manner. I appreciate the players for their efforts and we would like to carry on like this."

An own goal from Samudio handed Nacional the lead after seven minutes at Nissan Stadium, before a fine finish from Alejandro Guerra made it 2-0 midway through the first period.

But America, the North, Central America and Caribbean CONCACAF champions, hit back through Michael Arroyo shortly before halftime, and substitute Oribe Peralta leveled from the penalty spot in the 66th minute.

European champions Real Madrid, on a club-record 36-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, face Japan's Kashima Antlers in the showpiece final here later in the day.

J-League champions Kashima became the first Asian team to reach the final after spanking Nacional 3-0 in Osaka in the semis on Wednesday, before Real beat America 2-0 here on Thursday.

Nacional made a bright start and Felipe Aguilar put a header over the bar before the Colombians took the lead.

Mateus Uribe sent a ball into the box from inside the center circle, but Samudio turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Berrio.

Arroyo sent a free kick over the bar as America looked to make a quick response, but Nacional doubled their lead in the 26th minute, Guerra connecting with Berrio's cross and beating Moises Munoz with a superb first-time effort.

Jhon Mosquera nearly made it 3-0 when he rattled the crossbar, but America reduced the arrears seven minutes before the break, Samudio crossing for Arroyo to drill in a shot that was too hot for Nacional keeper Franco Armani to handle.

Silvio Romero, two-goal hero in America's 2-1 quarterfinal win over South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, twice went close to leveling with shots that were well saved by Armani early in the second half.

But the Mexicans leveled from the penalty spot moments after Guerra had missed a golden chance to put Nacional two goals ahead.

Bahraini referee Nawaf Shukralla pointed to the spot for a foul by Farid Diaz on Samudio and Peralta stepped up to rifle past Armani.

America coach Ricardo la Volpe said he was disappointed about losing in a shootout.

"It was a close match and unfortunately we lost on penalties but it doesn't mean that our opponents were better than us," said la Volpe. "Penalty shootouts are like the toss of a coin."

