Iran, IAEA officials discuss nuclear deal in Tehran

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, discussed the implementation of Iran's nuclear deal with officials in Tehran during a one-day trip to the city on Sunday.

According to the website of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, criticism was leveled at the United States' handling of the nuclear deal during his meeting with Amano, and the president asked for the IAEA to offer technical cooperation for Iran's plan to manufacture and develop a nuclear propulsion system for use in marine transportation.

Rouhani was quoted as saying during the meeting that Iran would fulfill all of its commitments under the deal, and would not be the first to break it.