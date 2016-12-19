Close

Kyodo News

December 19, 2016

00:07 19 December 2016

Soccer: Real survive Kashima scare to win Club WC behind Ronaldo hat-trick

By Shintaro Kano
YOKOHAMA, Dec. 19, Kyodo

Kashima Antlers pushed and pushed Real Madrid but the 11-time European champions prevailed in the end Sunday, winning the Club World Cup final 4-2 after extra time.

Tournament MVP and Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick led the way for Real, who lifted the Club World Cup for a second time. Karim Benzema chipped in with the team's first.

Gaku Shibasaki scored both goals for Antlers, one in each half.

