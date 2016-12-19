00:07 19 December 2016
Soccer: Real survive Kashima scare to win Club WC behind Ronaldo hat-trick
By Shintaro Kano
YOKOHAMA, Dec. 19, Kyodo
Kashima Antlers pushed and pushed Real Madrid but the 11-time European champions prevailed in the end Sunday, winning the Club World Cup final 4-2 after extra time.
Tournament MVP and Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick led the way for Real, who lifted the Club World Cup for a second time. Karim Benzema chipped in with the team's first.
Gaku Shibasaki scored both goals for Antlers, one in each half.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.