Soccer: Real survive Kashima scare to win Club WC behind Ronaldo hat-trick

Kashima Antlers pushed and pushed Real Madrid but the 11-time European champions prevailed in the end Sunday, winning the Club World Cup final 4-2 after extra time.

Tournament MVP and Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick led the way for Real, who lifted the Club World Cup for a second time. Karim Benzema chipped in with the team's first.

Gaku Shibasaki scored both goals for Antlers, one in each half.