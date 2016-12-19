China must explain grounds for U.S. sea drone seizure: Japan gov't

China needs to explain its seizure of an underwater drone belonging to the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea last week, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Monday.

"We hope this matter will be resolved soon, and think it is necessary for China to clearly explain the matter to the international community, including the basis (for its actions) under international law," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

According to the Pentagon, the unmanned drone "unlawfully seized" by a Chinese naval ship in international waters off the Philippines on Thursday is part of an unclassified system used to gather data about ocean conditions for military use.