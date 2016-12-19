SNAPSHOT: Real Madrid win Club World Cup in Japan

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick led Real Madrid to a 4-2 extra-time win over Japan's Kashima Antlers in the final of the Club World Cup in Yokohama on Dec. 18, 2016.

Kashima took a shock 2-1 second-half lead but Ronaldo capped a week that included winning his fourth Ballon d'Or award by equalizing from the penalty spot before inspiring Real to victory with two goals in extra time.

"Madre mia (good heavens)," Ronaldo said after the match. "It was a really difficult game but then it's not easy to win a final like this. We wanted to finish the year on a high and I'm glad that we were able to do that."

Despite defeat, the J-League champions, the first Asian team to reach the Club World Cup final, produced what should go down as one of the most memorable performances in tournament history.

Gaku Shibasaki scored both goals for Antlers, one in each half. Karim Benzema chipped in with Real's first.

