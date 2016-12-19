Close

Kyodo News

December 19, 2016 22:56

19:58 19 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 19) N. Koreans say life unaffected by economic sanctions

TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

N. Koreans say life unaffected by economic sanctions

-- While North Korea was slapped with new sanctions by the U.N. Security Council following its fifth nuclear test in September, the daily lives of citizens do not appear yet to have been affected by the punitive measures, which are primarily aimed at slashing export revenue. "More than 95 percent of our factory's facilities are made domestically. Materials are also all from our country and we are not dependent on imports. So there is no impact from the sanctions," said Kim Dae Hyok, 43, a senior employee at a factory making corn products in Pyongyang.

