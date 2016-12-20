U.S. questions Japan's hesitancy in backing S. Sudan arms embargo

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power on Monday criticized Tokyo's apparent reluctance to back a draft Security Council resolution that Washington is pushing to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan.

"The arms embargo is a tool not only for protecting the people of South Sudan," she told reporters. "It is also a tool for protecting peacekeepers."

The United States is pressing Japan to back the resolution to help it reach the minimum threshold of nine votes needed for passage in the 15-member Security Council, diplomats close to negotiations told Kyodo News recently.

Japan is apparently concerned that if the council adopts the resolution, South Sudan would retaliate against U.N. representatives on the ground, notably peacekeepers, who include those from Japan, according to one of the diplomats.

Tokyo has deployed an engineering unit within the U.N. mission in South Sudan, called UNMISS, since 2012, following the formation of the world's newest country in 2011.

An official with Japan's U.N. mission said Sunday that Japan "remains actively engaged in Security Council discussions" as a council member and troop-contributing country and "will explore what is most appropriate to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan."

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon told Security Council members later Monday that the international community "must come together to provide the necessary help and incentives. At the same time, we should be united and determined in following through with severe consequences for those who impede the path to peace and stability."

"In that spirit, I reiterate my call for an arms embargo on South Sudan. Such an embargo would diminish the capacity of all sides to wage war."

The country has been mired in unrest after rivalry between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and his now-exiled former deputy Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer, led to a civil war in 2013.

Tensions fell along ethnic lines, pitting the Dinkas against the Nuers. Although a shaky peace agreement was brokered, renewed fighting broke out again in July.

Drafted by the United States, the text of the resolution says that for one year after the resolution's adoption all member states are to immediately take "necessary measures" to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel into South Sudan.

Additionally, three key figures, opposition leader Machar, Paul Malong, the Sudan People's Liberation Army's chief of staff, and Michael Makuei Lueth, South Sudan's Information Minister, are subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

==Kyodo