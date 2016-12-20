U.N. General Assembly passes resolution on N. Korea's rights abuses

The U.N. General Assembly on Monday adopted a Japan- and European Union-led resolution rebuking North Korea for its continuing human rights abuses.

The resolution was adopted by consensus without a vote, although countries including Cuba, Venezuela and China as well as North Korea disassociated themselves from the decision. Its passage marked the 12th straight year that the General Assembly has passed resolutions on the human rights situation in North Korea.

The resolution includes text expressing "grave concern at the lack of positive progress" by Pyongyang after an investigation began into Japanese nationals abducted mainly in the 1970s and 1980s by North Korean agents following a deal between North Korea and Japan in May 2014.

As in previous years, the resolution calls for the abduction issue to be resolved "at the earliest possible date."

A North Korean representative "categorically rejected" the resolution, saying that Japan should "mind its own business."

"My delegation condemns and rejects the draft resolution as an illegal and plot document not worth of consideration," he said.

Given the increased nuclear and ballistic missile testing by the North this year in violation of past U.N. Security Council resolutions, new language was inserted linking these developments to the humanitarian situation on the ground.

There is "grave concern about the impact of diverting resources to advance nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs on the humanitarian and human rights situation" for the North's citizens, it said.

In 2016, North Korea carried out two nuclear tests and launched more than 20 ballistic missiles. The Security Council on Nov. 30 imposed new sanctions on Pyongyang in response to its nuclear test in September, placing a cap on the country's coal exports that could choke off funding sources for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs if implemented to the full extent.

A Chinese representative said Beijing opposes human rights resolutions that isolate specific countries.

"We hope that the actions of the international community are conducive to the peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and are not having the opposite impacts," he said.

Similar human rights resolutions were also passed by the General Assembly Monday on the situations in Syria, Iran and Crimea.

==Kyodo