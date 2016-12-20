Abe eyes Russia trip early next year to advance peace treaty issue

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he wants to visit Russia at an early date next year to "accelerate momentum" built with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week on resolving a territorial row and signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

In a speech in Tokyo, Abe hit back at criticism that he made little headway in the talks with Putin, saying Japanese people could again live on Russian-held islands at the center of the territorial dispute as a result of joint economic activities.

"(I find it) profoundly moving that we were able to take an important step toward the conclusion of the peace treaty as the result of our talks," Abe said.