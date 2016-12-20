Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 20:03

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:24 20 December 2016

Baseball: Otani makes partial 18-man list for WBC

TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo

Nippon Ham Fighters slugging right-hander Shohei Otani is among the 18 players who were named to the Japan team for next spring's World Baseball Classic as the organizers on Tuesday released the partial list ahead of the final 28-man squad announcement.

The remaining 10 players will be revealed at a later date after organizers consult with Major League Baseball and its clubs as to whether their Japanese players will be released to play in the March 6-22 tournament.

According to Nippon Professional Baseball, Japanese major leaguers were named to the preliminary player pool submitted Dec. 1, and organizers are in the process of finalizing the 28-man list.

"I've been wanting to stand on that stage for a long time," Otani said. "I'm eager to learn from the world's best players, and will aim to become world No. 1 (as a team)."

While two-way talent Otani will be making his debut in the international tournament featuring 16 countries, SoftBank Hawks outfielder Seiichi Uchikawa will be making his third straight appearance.

Yomiuri Giants' Hayato Sakamoto and Nippon Ham's Sho Nakata were also named to the team that finished third in 2013 behind the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and will be playing in the WBC for a second time.

"I hope the players spend their offseason mindful of their responsibility (as national team members) and get ready to win back the world No. 1 title," said Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo in a statement.

The Japanese national team will hold training camp from Feb. 23 to 26 in Miyazaki Prefecture in preparation for the Pool B games, which start March 7, 2017, at Tokyo Dome.

Japan, which won the 2006 and 2009 WBC titles, will face Cuba, China and Australia in their pool.

After two round-robin stages, the single-elimination championship round will be held over the last three days at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

-----

 

   The squad:
 Pitchers - Hirotoshi Masui (Nippon Ham Fighters), Naoki Miyanishi (Nippon Ham Fighters), Shohei Otani (Nippon Ham Fighters), Kazuhisa Makita (Seibu Lions), Takahiro Norimoto (Rakuten Eagles), Tomoyuki Sugano (Yomiuri Giants), Ryo Akiyoshi (Yakult Swallows)
     -----
 Catchers - Shota Ono (Nippon Ham Fighters), Motohiro Shima (Rakuten Eagles)
     -----
 Infielders - Sho Nakata (Nippon Ham Fighters), Nobuhiro Matsuda (SoftBank Hawks), Ryosuke Kikuchi (Hiroshima Carp), Hayato Sakamoto (Yomiuri Giants), Tetsuto Yamada (Yakult Swallows)
     -----
 Outfielders - Seiichi Uchikawa (SoftBank Hawks), Shogo Akiyama (Seibu Lions), Seiya Suzuki (Hiroshima Carp), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo (DeNA Baystars)

 

==Kyodo

  • Baseball: Otani makes partial 18-man list for WBC
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 15 Dec 2016Canadian delegation meets jailed pastor during visit to N. Korea
  3. 16 Dec 2016Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Hokkaido for 1st time
  4. 16 Dec 2016EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord
  5. 17 Dec 2016N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete