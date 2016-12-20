Baseball: Otani makes partial 18-man list for WBC

Nippon Ham Fighters slugging right-hander Shohei Otani is among the 18 players who were named to the Japan team for next spring's World Baseball Classic as the organizers on Tuesday released the partial list ahead of the final 28-man squad announcement.

The remaining 10 players will be revealed at a later date after organizers consult with Major League Baseball and its clubs as to whether their Japanese players will be released to play in the March 6-22 tournament.

According to Nippon Professional Baseball, Japanese major leaguers were named to the preliminary player pool submitted Dec. 1, and organizers are in the process of finalizing the 28-man list.

"I've been wanting to stand on that stage for a long time," Otani said. "I'm eager to learn from the world's best players, and will aim to become world No. 1 (as a team)."

While two-way talent Otani will be making his debut in the international tournament featuring 16 countries, SoftBank Hawks outfielder Seiichi Uchikawa will be making his third straight appearance.

Yomiuri Giants' Hayato Sakamoto and Nippon Ham's Sho Nakata were also named to the team that finished third in 2013 behind the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and will be playing in the WBC for a second time.

"I hope the players spend their offseason mindful of their responsibility (as national team members) and get ready to win back the world No. 1 title," said Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo in a statement.

The Japanese national team will hold training camp from Feb. 23 to 26 in Miyazaki Prefecture in preparation for the Pool B games, which start March 7, 2017, at Tokyo Dome.

Japan, which won the 2006 and 2009 WBC titles, will face Cuba, China and Australia in their pool.

After two round-robin stages, the single-elimination championship round will be held over the last three days at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

-----

The squad: Pitchers - Hirotoshi Masui (Nippon Ham Fighters), Naoki Miyanishi (Nippon Ham Fighters), Shohei Otani (Nippon Ham Fighters), Kazuhisa Makita (Seibu Lions), Takahiro Norimoto (Rakuten Eagles), Tomoyuki Sugano (Yomiuri Giants), Ryo Akiyoshi (Yakult Swallows) ----- Catchers - Shota Ono (Nippon Ham Fighters), Motohiro Shima (Rakuten Eagles) ----- Infielders - Sho Nakata (Nippon Ham Fighters), Nobuhiro Matsuda (SoftBank Hawks), Ryosuke Kikuchi (Hiroshima Carp), Hayato Sakamoto (Yomiuri Giants), Tetsuto Yamada (Yakult Swallows) ----- Outfielders - Seiichi Uchikawa (SoftBank Hawks), Shogo Akiyama (Seibu Lions), Seiya Suzuki (Hiroshima Carp), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo (DeNA Baystars)

==Kyodo