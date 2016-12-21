Japan plans to oppose South Sudan arms embargo resolution: sources

The Japanese government plans to oppose a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that Washington is pushing to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, government sources said Wednesday.

Japan is apparently concerned that if the council adopts the resolution, South Sudan will retaliate against U.N. representatives on the ground, notably peacekeepers, who include Ground Self-Defense Force members from Japan, a diplomat close to the negotiations told Kyodo News.

On Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power criticized Tokyo's apparent reluctance to the draft. "The arms embargo is a tool not only for protecting the people of South Sudan...It is also a tool for protecting peacekeepers," she said.

A Japanese government official told reporters Wednesday, "The effectiveness of the sanctions is uncertain. The South Sudanese government's efforts, such as the holding of national dialogue, should not be impeded."

Drafted by the United States, the text of the resolution says that for one year after the resolution's adoption all member states are to immediately take "necessary measures" to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel into South Sudan.

Tokyo has deployed a GSDF engineering unit within the U.N. mission in South Sudan since 2012, following the formation of the world's newest country in 2011.

==Kyodo