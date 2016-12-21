SNAPSHOT: Tension mounts for Japanese troops in S. Sudan

Japanese troops taking part in U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan work on improving the infrastructure.

They have also been handed new responsibilities, including the possible rescue of U.N. staff and other personnel under attack and of playing a bigger part in protecting the camps of U.N. peacekeepers.

The new duties, which have been criticized as going against the pacifist Constitution, have heightened the sense of tension among the troops, who are carrying their firearms inconspicuously, out of consideration to complicated local sentiments.

==Kyodo