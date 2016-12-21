Close

Kyodo News

December 21, 2016 17:10

14:33 21 December 2016

Reactor operator criticized for tampering with inspection records

TOKYO, Dec. 21, Kyodo

Japan's nuclear watchdog on Wednesday ordered the operator of a prototype advanced thermal converter reactor in central Japan to look into how the inspection records of the facility have been altered and to ensure that such tampering does not happen again.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority has criticized the Japan Atomic Energy Agency for changing data related to equipment inspections of its Fugen reactor, now in the process of being decommissioned, without following the operator's internal protocols.

The agency increased the number of items for inspection of radiation measurement equipment from three to five but did not report the changes in documents it submitted to the nuclear regulator.

