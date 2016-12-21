U.S. announces biggest land return on Okinawa to Japan since 1972

The U.S. forces in Japan said Wednesday the United States and Japan are now prepared for the return of thousands of hectares of U.S. military-used land on Okinawa to Japanese control, in what would be the biggest such land transfer in more than 40 years.

The return of part of the land of a U.S. military training area is a positive development for Okinawa, which hopes to see a reduction in its heavy burden of hosting U.S. bases, but the prefecture is in a far from festive mood following the recent crash landing of U.S. Marines Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft off the coast of Okinawa.

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga, who is stepping up his demand to remove all Ospreys in the prefecture, plans to skip a ceremony, to be organized by the central government in Okinawa on Thursday, to mark the largest land return since the prefecture reverted to Japanese control in 1972 following postwar U.S. occupation.