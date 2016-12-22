Close

Kyodo News

December 23, 2016 0:20

19:36 22 December 2016

Japan, Britain sign MOU on nuclear cooperation

TOKYO, Dec. 22, Kyodo

Japan and Britain signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to closely cooperate in the nuclear field, a move that would help Japanese companies build nuclear reactors in Britain.

The MOU, signed by Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and Greg Clark, Britain's secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, covers four fields -- reactor decommissioning and decontamination, research and development, security, and construction of new reactors.

Tokyo is considering providing financial assistance of 1 trillion yen ($85 billion) for nuclear plant construction in Britain through state-backed financial institutions such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Development Bank of Japan.

