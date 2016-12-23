Trump calls for expanded U.S. nuclear arsenal

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday called for the United States to bolster its nuclear arsenal, an apparent reversal of a decades-old effort to cut back on the nation's atomic weaponry.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," he said in a Twitter post.

Trump, who will assume the U.S. presidency on Jan. 20, made the comment hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country's nuclear forces should be bolstered.