China says vigilant about Japan's record 2017 defense budget

China said Friday it is vigilant about Japan's Cabinet approval of a record-high military spending plan for 2017.

"We have seen in recent years that on the one hand Japan keeps making up and exaggerating a China threat and on the other hand keeps stepping up its military power," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

"Due to historical reasons, we have sufficient reason to closely watch and be vigilant about Japan's moves and true intentions," Hua said after she was asked about the spending plan.