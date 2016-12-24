Rugby: Japan, World Rugby mark 1,000 days to go to RWC 2019

A number of events will be held across Japan on Saturday as World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 organizing committee mark 1,000 days to go until Rugby World Cup 2019.

The 12 host cities will stage rugby participation and promotional activities throughout the day in addition to events at the seven Christmas Eve Top League games.

Tokyo Tower will be lit up in the Rugby World Cup 2019 colors, a countdown clock will be unveiled in Kamaishi, and a tag rugby festival will be held in Saitama as the nation starts the countdown to rugby's showcase event.

"The entire rugby family in Japan is celebrating 1,000 days to go before we host what we hope will be an exceptional Rugby World Cup. We are progressing well towards that goal and we know that 2017 will be an important year for the tournament," JR 2019 Chief Executive Akira Shimazu said.

Team camps for the 20 teams will be chosen early in 2017, before the pool draw in Kyoto in May. That will be followed closely by match schedule and ticketing program announcements.

"As we enter a pivotal year for the tournament, I am pleased to say that preparation is on track and the solid foundations for the delivery of a successful event are very much in place," said World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont.

"Rugby World Cup plays a significant role in inspiring the next generation of rugby players and fans and a key objective of Asia's first Rugby World Cup is to grow sustainable participation in Japan and throughout the entire continent."

"Next year, in partnership with Asia Rugby, we will be formally launching our IMPACT Beyond 2019 legacy program, an ambitious project to deliver one million new participants to the game in Asia by 2020 and the infrastructure to support them."

Rugby World Cup 2019 will run from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2 with 48 games played across Japan from Sapporo in the north to Kyushu in the south, with the semifinals and finals slated for Yokohama International Stadium.

==Kyodo