Indonesia's Aceh marks 12 years since tsunami, lacks warning system

A ceremony and other events commemorating 12 years since the deadly disaster in Indonesia's far-western province of Aceh were held Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation struggles with a lack of a tsunami early warning system.

Families and relatives visited a mass grave and offered prayers for victims of the deadliest disaster in Indonesian history, while the acting governor of Aceh, Soedarmo, reminded people about the need to have a tsunami warning system in place.

Sukiyati Helmi, 57, said she is still gripped by the sadness of losing her two daughters and granddaughter. At the time of the disaster, she and her husband were participating in a Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.