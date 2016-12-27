Abe lays wreath at U.S. military graves ahead of Pearl Harbor visit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid a wreath at the graves of U.S. military personnel in Honolulu on Monday at the outset of his two-day tour of Hawaii including the site of Japan's surprise attack 75 years ago.

The visit comes a day prior to Abe's participation in a joint remembrance ceremony with U.S. President Barack Obama at the memorial to the sunken battleship Arizona in Pearl Harbor. Japan's attack on naval facilities and ships in the harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, prompted the United States to enter World War II.

Abe and Obama are scheduled to hold what is likely to be their final bilateral talks Tuesday before each making a statement expected to include a commitment to never again repeating the horrors of war.