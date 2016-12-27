FOCUS: Baseball: Samurai Japan aim to reconquer WBC as world watches Otani

Japanese baseball will be in the spotlight again in 2017 when Samurai Japan's bid to regain the World Baseball Classic championship will be an international coming out party for the world's most intriguing player.

One of the world's fastest starting pitchers and Japan's youngest elite hitter, Shohei Otani's talents will take center stage in March when Samurai Japan looks to win its third WBC title and first since 2009. Coming off his second season with 10-plus homers and pitching wins, Otani is slated to both bat and pitch for manager Hiroki Kokubo's team in March.

The 22-year-old Otani was voted both the best pitcher and best designated hitter in Japan's Pacific League this past season. The Nippon Ham Fighters ace struck out 11.2 batters per nine innings, the most ever over 100-plus innings in Nippon Professional Baseball, and rewrote his record for the fastest pitch recorded in Japan three times.