December 27, 2016 15:02

13:47 27 December 2016

FEATURE: Steeplejack firm chief offers helping hand to ex-inmates, delinquents

By Takaki Tominaga
TOKYO, Dec. 27, Kyodo

Amid concerns about the rate of recidivism in Japan, hundreds of companies are working with the government to provide jobs to those released from correctional facilities to help them reintegrate into society.

On a winter afternoon in December, Masahiro Okamoto, the president of a steeplejack firm in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture who has his own troubled past with drug problems in his youth, spoke in front of 26 inmates at a prison in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, about his company's support program.

"I think it would be a great advantage for you to secure jobs before you get out and return to society," Okamoto said.

