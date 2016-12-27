Close

December 27, 2016 21:44

20:53 27 December 2016

Kumamoto culling 93,000 chickens after bird flu breaks out

KUMAMOTO, Japan, Dec. 27, Kyodo

The prefectural government of Kumamoto is culling around 93,000 chickens at a poultry farm in southwestern Japan on Tuesday after tests confirmed the latest in a series of bird flu outbreaks to hit the country.

The operation is expected to end Wednesday.

The farm in the town of Nankan had reported to health authorities on Monday afternoon that a group of some 50 chickens were found dead there. Five of them and two live chickens from the farm tested positive for bird flu in a preliminary examination.

