FEATURE: Community mediators boost social harmony in Nepal's villages

A pig that wandered off its sty and feasted on food grains in the neighborhood resulted in four years of enmity between two neighbors in Sitalpati, an impoverished village in Sindhuli district, about a 100-kilometer drive east of Kathmandu.

A year ago, community mediator Benuka Thapa, 60, stepped in.

Using skills she learned at a training camp organized by Japan International Cooperation Agency's community mediation project, she and two other local mediators listened to the disputants, both women in their late 40s.