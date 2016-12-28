Close

Kyodo News

December 28, 2016 23:19

22:20 28 December 2016

M6.3 quake jolts eastern and northeastern Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 28, Kyodo

A magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck eastern and northeastern Japan on Wednesday night, the Japanese weather agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued following the 9:38 p.m. quake, which occurred in northern Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan and originated at a depth of around 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency added.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

