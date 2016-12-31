Close

December 31, 2016 19:33

18:04 31 December 2016

Japan proposed holding 3-way summit with China, S. Korea in Feb.

TOKYO, Dec. 31, Kyodo

Japan has proposed to China and South Korea that they hold a postponed trilateral summit in February in Tokyo, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

Seoul, likely to be represented by acting president and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn, is willing to hold the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as proposed while China has not clarified its position on the matter, the sources said.

The Japanese government sounded China and South Korea out on holding the leaders' meeting around Feb. 10 in mid-December shortly after South Korea's President Park Geun Hye was stripped of her powers following a vote by legislators to impeach the president over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal, the sources said.

