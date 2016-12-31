Close

December 31, 2016 22:35

21:21 31 December 2016

Ceremony for new "comfort woman" statue takes place in S. Korea

SEOUL, Dec. 31, Kyodo

An unveiling ceremony for a new statue symbolizing so-called "comfort women" took place in the southern city of Busan on Saturday evening, after the monument was installed the previous day.

The installation of the 1-ton statue of a young girl, representing the women who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II, outside the Japanese consulate was carried out by a civic group, and drew immediate criticism from Tokyo.

The statue is one of a number in South Korea, but is the second to be erected near a Japanese consulate or embassy after the first was installed outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in 2011.

