21:21 31 December 2016
Ceremony for new "comfort woman" statue takes place in S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 31, Kyodo
An unveiling ceremony for a new statue symbolizing so-called "comfort women" took place in the southern city of Busan on Saturday evening, after the monument was installed the previous day.
The installation of the 1-ton statue of a young girl, representing the women who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II, outside the Japanese consulate was carried out by a civic group, and drew immediate criticism from Tokyo.
The statue is one of a number in South Korea, but is the second to be erected near a Japanese consulate or embassy after the first was installed outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in 2011.
