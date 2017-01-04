Close

Kyodo News

January 4, 2017 11:31

10:07 4 January 2017

U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, Kyodo

The United States expressed confidence Tuesday about its capability to defend itself from threats from North Korea in the wake of Pyongyang's claim it is ready to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"I can confirm once again that the United States military does believe it has the capacity to protect the American people from the threat emanating from North Korea," While House press secretary Josh Earnest said at a press briefing.

"For years, the United States has, at the direction of the commander in chief, President (Barack) Obama...increased the defenses that are deployed in the Pacific region to protect the American people from this threat," he said.

