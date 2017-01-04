Japan's Inpex in running for Azadegan oil field tender: Iran official

Japanese firm Inpex Corp. has started intense negotiations with National Iranian Oil Co. to develop the Azadegan oil field in southwestern Iran and is a strong candidate for the tender, a high-ranking Iranian official said Tuesday.

"Inpex has signed a memorandum of understanding for developing the Azadegan oil field last June, and as the six-month opportunity for studying the project has finished, Inpex is supposed to submit the final proposal soon," Noreddin Shahnazizadeh, managing director of Iran's Petroleum Engineering and Development Company said in an interview with Kyodo News.

Inpex -- which previously held a stake in the project, but pulled out in 2010 amid U.S. sanctions on Iran -- was the first foreign company to sign an MOU last year over the Azadegan oil field, one of the largest in the world.