J-pop band Ikimonogakari to cease activities

Ikimonogakari, a J-pop band best known for its 2010 "Arigato," will cease activities to allow its three members time to pursue solo careers and refresh themselves, its agent said Thursday.

While the members posted a joint message on the band's official website indicating they will one day get back together, the agent said the band was ceasing activities indefinitely.

"The three of us have been working hard for 10 years. We think now is a good time for each of us to be free for a time," the message said.

Ikimonogakari (caregivers of living creatures) was named after the role Yoshiki Mizuno and Hotaka Yamashita, the two male guitarists of the band, played looking after their elementary school pets. The third member of the band was female vocalist Kiyoe Yoshioka.

==Kyodo