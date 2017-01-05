Close

Kyodo News

January 5, 2017 17:51

17:04 5 January 2017

Gov. says restart of nuclear plant in Niigata to take "several years"

TOKYO, Jan. 5, Kyodo

The restart of a nuclear power plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on the Sea of Japan coast will likely take "several years," the governor of Niigata Prefecture said Thursday, highlighting the difficulty in concluding post-2011 nuclear disaster reviews.

The utility known as TEPCO has been seeking to reactivate the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, the world's largest by generation capacity, as soon as possible to boost revenue, as it grapples with ballooning costs stemming from the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan's northeast.

"There can be no discussions about a restart without reviewing" factors including the cause of the Fukushima nuclear accident and evacuation plans for residents, Niigata Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama said in his first talks with TEPCO executives since assuming office in October.

