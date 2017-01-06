Close

Kyodo News

January 6, 2017 15:05

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:49 6 January 2017

Japan pulls ambassador to S. Korea over new "comfort women" statue

TOKYO, Jan. 6, Kyodo

Japan has decided to temporarily recall Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine in response to the erection of a new statue dedicated to "comfort women" in the country, the government's top spokesman said Friday.

The statue, installed outside the Japanese consulate in the city of Busan by a civic group late last month, represents women procured for the Japanese military's wartime brothels before and during World War II and is of the same design as statues erected outside Japan's embassy in Seoul and in several locations overseas.

Japan will also recall Yasuhiro Morimoto, its consul general in Busan, halt talks on a planned currency swap and put off high-level economic dialogue with South Korea as part of an "initial" response to the erection of the statue, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan pulls ambassador to S. Korea over new "comfort women" statue
  • "Comfort woman" statue installed near Japanese consulate in Busan
  • Japan pulls ambassador to S. Korea over new "comfort women" statue
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 31 Dec 2016U.S. sanctions 2 Japan yakuza groups over alleged money laundering
  3. 31 Dec 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 1 Jan 2017Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong
  5. 31 Dec 2016Main events scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 1

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete