N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua

A very close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left for Nicaragua on Friday to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Daniel Ortega, who was re-elected last year.

The departure of Choe Ryong Hae, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, serving as a special envoy to Kim, was confirmed by Kyodo News at Pyongyang's international airport.

North Korea and Nicaragua restored diplomatic relations in 2007 after Ortega returned to power.