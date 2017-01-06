13:52 6 January 2017
N. Korean leader's top aide heads to Nicaragua
PYONGYANG, Jan. 6, Kyodo
A very close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left for Nicaragua on Friday to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Daniel Ortega, who was re-elected last year.
The departure of Choe Ryong Hae, a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, serving as a special envoy to Kim, was confirmed by Kyodo News at Pyongyang's international airport.
North Korea and Nicaragua restored diplomatic relations in 2007 after Ortega returned to power.
