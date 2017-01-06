Japan pulls ambassador to S. Korea over new "comfort women" statue

Japan has decided to temporarily recall Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine in response to the installation of a new statue dedicated to "comfort women" in the country, the government's top spokesman said Friday.

The statue, installed outside the Japanese consulate in the city of Busan by a civic group late last month, represents women procured for the Japanese military's wartime brothels before and during World War II and is of the same design as statues erected outside Japan's embassy in Seoul and in several locations overseas.

Japan will also recall Yasuhiro Morimoto, its consul general in Busan, halt talks on a planned currency swap and put off high-level economic dialogue with South Korea as part of an "initial" response to the erection of the statue, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.