Tennis: Nishikori advances to Brisbane International semis

Kei Nishikori put in an improved performance on Friday at the Brisbane International, beating Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal matchup.

The one-hour win in the Australian Open warm-up tournament was relatively straightforward, a big improvement on the Japanese world No. 5's three-set struggle in his opener.

"It was my best match. I was attacking from the start and my feeling (on the court) was good," Nishikori said. "I was conscious not to lose concentration and I'm glad it didn't go like the first match here (against Jared Donaldson)."

The 27-year-old was dominant across the court, not giving up a single break point opportunity in his first meeting with the world No. 79 Thompson.

On return, the Japanese player was able to impose his will, taking five breaks while only allowing his opponent to win 54 percent of points on first serve, and a lowly 26 percent on second.

Nishikori's semifinal opponent and world No. 4, Stan Wawrinka, had to work much harder to advance. The Swiss needed three sets to dismiss Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4.

The Wawrinka-Nishikori semifinal will be a major step up in opponent quality for both players.

It gives the Shimane Prefecture-native the chance to measure himself against the player who holds a 4-3 career head-to-head advantage and won their most recent meeting at the year-ending ATP Masters event on hard court in London in November.

