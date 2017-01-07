Close

Kyodo News

January 7, 2017 9:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:58 7 January 2017

Japan, France agree to start talks on defense supplies-sharing pact

PARIS, Jan. 7, Kyodo

The defense and foreign ministers of Japan and France agreed at their "two-plus-two" meeting on Friday to start negotiations for a bilateral accord on sharing defense supplies and services.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting in Paris, the ministers also expressed opposition to "unilateral action that would raise tensions" in the South China Sea, a reference apparently to China's land reclamation and other activities in the contested waters symbolizing its growing assertiveness.

The third meeting of the kind between the two countries involved Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan, France agree to enhance defense ties
  • Japan, France agree to enhance defense ties
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Jan 2017Kim says N. Korea in final stage of ICBM test-launch preparations
  2. 1 Jan 2017Antigovernment protest marks New Year's Day in Hong Kong
  3. 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
  4. 1 Jan 201723 killed, 17 missing as boat carrying 200 catches fire off Jakarta
  5. 1 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete