Japan, France agree to start talks on defense supplies-sharing pact

The defense and foreign ministers of Japan and France agreed at their "two-plus-two" meeting on Friday to start negotiations for a bilateral accord on sharing defense supplies and services.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting in Paris, the ministers also expressed opposition to "unilateral action that would raise tensions" in the South China Sea, a reference apparently to China's land reclamation and other activities in the contested waters symbolizing its growing assertiveness.

The third meeting of the kind between the two countries involved Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.