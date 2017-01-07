Quake resistance design of Turkey nuclear plant questioned

Japanese research firms commissioned by the government have given a questionably low estimate for the maximum amount of lateral shaking from earthquakes that could affect a nuclear power plant in Turkey being built by a Japanese-French joint venture, sources privy to the matter said Saturday.

The assumed "peak ground acceleration" -- ground motion caused by an earthquake and one of the factors in assessing quake intensity -- for the plant in the Black Sea province of Sinop in quake-prone Turkey is estimated at a significantly lower level than that for Japanese power plants in a possible attempt to reduce the construction cost, the sources said.

While the peak ground acceleration for the Sinop plant is estimated at around 400 gal, experts said the estimate, given the topography and geography around Sinop, should be "at least 500 gal based on Japanese standards."