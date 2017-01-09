Video Advisory (Jan. 9) Coming-of-Age Day ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland

The following is the latest available news video.

Coming-of-Age Day ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland

-- The city of Urayasu holds its annual Coming-of-Age Day ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland on Jan. 9, 2017, celebrating the city's 20-year-olds with a show featuring Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters. The city began holding the ceremony at the theme park located in Chiba Prefecture in 2002 and has held the event every year since.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15685/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo