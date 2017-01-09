Close

Kyodo News

January 9, 2017 21:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:25 9 January 2017

Video Advisory (Jan. 9) Coming-of-Age Day ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland

TOKYO, Jan. 9, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Coming-of-Age Day ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland

-- The city of Urayasu holds its annual Coming-of-Age Day ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland on Jan. 9, 2017, celebrating the city's 20-year-olds with a show featuring Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters. The city began holding the ceremony at the theme park located in Chiba Prefecture in 2002 and has held the event every year since.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15685/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Jan 2017U.S. confident in its defense against N. Korea missile threat
  2. 3 Jan 2017Japan's Amano set to be re-elected IAEA chief unopposed
  3. 3 Jan 2017Angkor Wat revenue up, price hike worries Cambodian tourist industry
  4. 6 Jan 2017Cambodia asks Japan to conduct feasibility study on airport rail link
  5. 3 Jan 2017Alfonso Wong, author of Hong Kong's "Old Master Q" comic, dies at 93

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete