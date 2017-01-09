8 Chinese military planes spotted flying over Tsushima Strait

Eight Chinese military aircraft, including strategic bombers, were spotted flying over the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan on Monday prompting Japan to scramble fighters, the Defense Ministry said.

The group of Chinese planes consisted of six H-6 bombers, an early warning plane and an intelligence-gathering plane, the ministry said, adding there was no violation of Japan's airspace.

This is the first time since August last year that an H-6 has been detected flying over the strait, according to the ministry.