January 11, 2017 7:19

06:20 11 January 2017

World Bank projects 2017 growth of 2.7% globally, 0.9% for Japan

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, Kyodo

Global economic growth is expected to accelerate 2.7 percent this year, up from an estimated 2.3 percent last year, but uncertainty over the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump cloud the outlook, the World Bank said Tuesday.

The Washington-based institution forecast Japan's economy will expand 0.9 percent in 2017, down slightly from an estimated 1.0 percent in 2016, according to the semiannual Global Economic Prospects report.

Referring to Trump's campaign promises, the report said, "Fiscal stimulus in major economies -- particularly in the United States -- could generate faster domestic and global growth than projected, although rising trade protection could have adverse effects."

